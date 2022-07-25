SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--
MarkLogic Corporation, a leader in complex data integration and portfolio company of Vector Capital, today announced that Semaphore by MarkLogic has been named to the KMWorld AI 50 2022, which recognizes the leading companies empowering intelligent knowledge management.
The distinction underscores the importance of Semaphore, the semantic AI technology now integrated with the MarkLogic platform and recently acquired from previous KMWorld AI 50 2021 winner Smartlogic. MarkLogic with Semaphore enriches data with context and meaning and enables organizations to more easily unlock the enormous value embedded in enterprise information.
Semaphore reveals qualified contextual data using a centralized integrated platform that identifies enterprise information with capabilities to create and manage semantic metadata, active metadata, and information extraction.
“We’re honored to be part of the KMWorld AI 50 and to offer our customers enhanced ability to turn data into knowledge and uncover insights that drive innovation,” said Jeffrey Casale, MarkLogic CEO. “The MarkLogic semantic data platform, enhanced with Semaphore, not only supports a multi-model, complex data environment, but also uses semantic AI technology to create and assign metadata for richer meaning and context.”
MarkLogic’s semantic data platform enables companies to eliminate silos with deeply integrated data coupled with everything known about it to achieve the data agility needed to compete in today’s world.
MarkLogic is the only semantic data platform that delivers data agility, which enables companies to make simple and powerful changes to how data is interpreted and acted on.
The unified platform combines an enterprise-grade multi-model database and semantic AI technology to enable organizations to connect data and metadata, create and interpret meaning, and consume high-quality contextualized data across the enterprise. It also provides the basis for cognitive applications such as intelligent contextual search, enriched process automation, relevant recommendation engines, quality customer experiences, regulatory enforcement and compliance, efficient contract lifecycle management, and enhanced information security.
“AI and a host of related technologies such as augmented intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, process automation, and natural language processing are being deployed in areas as diverse as supply chain management, manufacturing, healthcare, medical research, and financial services,” said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, KMWorld. “With organizations recognizing the great potential of AI, it is not surprising that the market size is also expected to increase dramatically. As part of our efforts to focus attention on the innovative knowledge management vendors that are imbuing their offerings with AI and automation, in this issue, KMWorld presents the KMWorld AI 50: The Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management.”
The KMWorld inclusion marks further progress on MarkLogic’s growth in the field of AI. In March, MarkLogic won part of a $240 million Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness AI Development contract. The agreement centers on providing support to the DoD to accelerate AI and its impact across the DoD with the goal of transforming DoD through AI.
About MarkLogic
The MarkLogic semantic data platform gives Global 2000 and public sector organizations a faster, trusted way to unlock value from complex data and achieve data agility. The unified platform lets organizations securely connect data and metadata, create and interpret meaning, and consume high-quality contextualized data across the enterprise.
