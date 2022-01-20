CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2022--
Marmon Retail Solutions, a Berkshire Hathaway company, has expanded its service offerings with the acquisition of Big Red Rooster Flow (BRRF) and Project CSI, effective November 18, 2021. Terms were not disclosed.
Together, BRRF and Project CSI are one of the largest providers of end-to-end program management and construction services to the retail fuel, retail drug and quick-serve restaurant channels. Their services include retail site surveys, site branding and remodeling, procurement of all necessary materials for project execution, and overall management of strategic brand programs.
Based in Northfield, Illinois, BRRF uses a proprietary software program that integrates with its customers’ systems to help retailers track programs and manage their brands. Based in Fishers, Indiana, Project CSI manages installation of interior and exterior branding and remodeling programs at retail sites throughout the U.S. using contracted crews. The company also provides ongoing audit services to ensure brand accuracy and overall program execution.
Rob Mead at BRRF and Chris Pratt at Project CSI will continue to lead their respective companies.
“We are excited to have BRRF and Project CSI join our group of companies,” said Jason MacGregor, Group President of Marmon Retail Solutions. “Both have earned outstanding reputations for providing innovative and dependable services. Together, they will significantly bolster the offerings of Marmon Retail Solutions and help us continue to grow in service to our valued customers.”
Marmon Retail Solutions provides retailers and brand marketers worldwide with comprehensive products and services for an array of retail environments. The group includes L.A. Darling, DCI Marketing, Trade Fixtures, Eden, Retail Space Solutions, Commercial Zone, Store Opening Solutions, Unarco Industries, Artform Creative, and Cannon Equipment.
Marmon Retail Solutions is part of Marmon Holdings, Inc., which comprises 11 groups and more than 100 autonomous businesses with total annual revenue of $10 billion. Marmon’s 20,000-plus team members serve diverse industries and markets worldwide. Marmon is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information on Marmon Retail Solutions, visit www.marmonretailsolutions.com.
