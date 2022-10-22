FILE - Fireworks thrown by Marseille supporters explode next to Frankfurt supporters prior to the Champions League group D soccer match between Marseille and Frankfurt at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. A supporter of French club Marseille has been handed preliminary charges including attempted murder for allegedly firing a flare that seriously injured a visiting German fan during crowd violence at Stade Velodrome last month.