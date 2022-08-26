NEWELL, W.Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022--
Marsh Bellofram, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance OEM, industrial, and process control instrumentation across its 14 divisions, is announcing several management changes with an eye on bringing sharper focus and clarity to its numerous businesses and market segments, and to better position the company for the future.
John Gorrell has been named the new president of Marsh Bellofram, having previously served as chief operating officer. “I am honored to be part of the organization and work alongside the most talented and committed people in the industry,” said Gorrell. “The opportunities to create the best value for our customers while continuing to grow this amazing business are tremendous.”
Bellofram Silicones/Bellofram Diaphragm. Matt Wingertsahn is promoted to a newly created position, vice president of Bellofram Elastomers.
Dan Williams has been promoted to vice president of marketing and information services for Marsh Bellofram, a newly created position.
There will also be a realignment of the go to market strategy, necessitating these management changes to the following Marsh Bellofram business units.
BelGAS. Jon Kaufman is promoted to a newly created position, business unit manager, responsible for all sales and product management.
Automatic Timing and Controls/ATC Diversified Electronics. Jeff Boyd is promoted to a newly created position, business unit manager, responsible for all sales and product management.
Bellofram Precision Controls/Marsh Medical. Dwight Nafziger is taking the lead at recently formed Marsh Medical as well as overseeing Bellofram Precision Controls. His title is now vice president – sales, Marsh Medical/Bellofram Precision Controls. He is responsible for all sales and product management.
These changes are designed to streamline the reporting structure across the Marsh Bellofram Group of Companies’ holdings, while placing a more directed responsibility for managing its business and business units. Key intentions are to become more focused, from a strategic perspective, and concentrate on individual business units with full intent of growing each business. Joe J. Colletti Jr. will remain as CEO of Marsh Bellofram to help guide the process.
About The Marsh Bellofram Group of Companies
Headquartered in Newell, W. Va., USA, The Marsh Bellofram Group of Companies is an AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 certified global manufacturing collective. For more information, visit https://www.marshbellofram.com/.
