Solidifying its standing as a national nonprofit dedicated to the protection and defense of Black transgender people, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute (MPJI) has been selected as one of five nonprofit organizations to be uplifted as part of Grammy-award-winning pop music artist Lizzo’s fourth annual Juneteenth Giveback campaign.
Lizzo’s Juneteenth Giveback campaign recognizes Black-led grassroots organizations and businesses. In an announcement to her 13.5 million followers on Instagram today, Lizzo shared the news and encouraged her fans to join her in supporting each of the five organizations she will be highlighting this week. Fans that take action by donating will be entered into a drawing for an all-expenses paid trip to see her perform at Fuji Rock in Japan later this year. Other nonprofits highlighted are: Black Girls Smile, Sphinx Music, Marsha P Johnson Institute, University of Houston, and Save Our Sisters United.
“We are overjoyed for the shoutout from Lizzo today, the generosity of her sharing her platform and the recognition of MPJI and its work,” Moxley said. “The resources from this campaign will ensure the protection and defense of Black transgender people continue at a time where it is so vitally needed. We are so grateful for the support of Lizzo and her fans.”
MPJI’s inclusion amongst the selected organizations comes after an already jam-packed month celebrating PRIDE, with the setting of the Guinness World Record with global retailer H&M for the largest drag brunch on June 10, a fourth-anniversary party and an awards ceremony to honor the work of Black trans activists, artists, leaders in the community. MPJI will also collaborate with H&M later this week to co-host an event in Los Angeles celebrating transgender artists. The organization also launched a petition to fight the ongoing anti-trans legislative and cultural movements across the US.
MPJI seeks to eradicate systemic, community, and physical violence that silences our community from actualizing freedom, joy, and safety. In part, this mission is addressed through locating culturally competent resources for basic necessities like housing, food security, legal and financial support, health/wellness, employment, social support, and more. Learn more atmarshap.org.
