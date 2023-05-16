DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2023--
Good things come in trees. Forest of Hope, an eye-opening documentary that highlights women leaders in forest conservation, was screened at the 17 thDallas International Film Festival earlier this month. Executive produced by iconic beauty brand Mary Kay in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, the short film tells the story of Angélica Torres, leader of Mujeres Unidas Para La Conservacion de Laguna de Sanchez, and a group of female entrepreneurs as they combat environmental challenges in the area surrounding Monterrey, Mexico.
Forest of Hope, an eye-opening documentary, highlights women leaders in forest conservation, and was written, directed, and produced by women. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)
Forest of Hope takes viewers to a small mountain town, surrounded by Cumbres National Park, a natural reserve known as “The Lungs of the Region.” Fires and clear-cutting have destroyed over 30% of the local forest—and other ecological disasters, such as hurricanes, flooding, and water supply issues, remain a constant threat.
The film, which was written, directed, and produced by an all-female team, has also been screened at the North Dakota Environmental Rights Film Festival, Hot Springs International Women’s Film Festival, Green Film Festival, and La Femme International Film Festival.
Forest of Hope marks the latest occasion where Mary Kay, a leader in corporate sustainability, has shined light on the issue of tree conservation. Recently, the brand announced the completion of a 69-acre reforestation project to revitalize Florida’s Econfina Creek Wildlife Management Area in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. Mary Kay has supported large-scale reforestation projects around the world including the United States, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Peru, and Madagascar. Through its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Mary Kay has planted 1.3 million trees and continues to work toward future impact.
“Forest of Hope was a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with the amazing woman at the center of the documentary—Angélica Torres,” said Cris Graves, Forest of Hope’s director. “In telling her story, we were able to touch on several important issues: the importance of family and community, protecting and preserving the environment, and female empowerment. At 71 years young, Angélica proves that you’re never too old to make a difference in this world.”
Mary Kay has supported other women-directed and produced environmental documentaries such as Guardians of the Gulf, an eye-opening documentary that explores the tumultuous relationship between the Gulf of Mexico and the conservationists determined to protect it.
For decades, Mary Kay has demonstrated a commitment to conservation and nature-based solutions. Mary Kay has supported conservation projects, on land and below water, in partnership with The Nature Conservancy and the Arbor Day Foundation to drive impact in critical areas such as reforestation and ocean conservation.
About Mary Kay
Then. Now. Always. One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. For 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.
About DIFF
Through curation of the broadest range of expression through film, DIFF is the region’s most powerfully inclusive and equitable platform for diverse, emerging and underrepresented voices. The Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF) is the signature program of our organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established as Dallas Film Society, Inc. in 2006 by people who believe passionately in the art and magic of film. Since its founding, DIFF has screened more than 2,500 widely diverse new films from more than 50 countries, provided more than $1.1 million in awards, and hosted more than 100,000 filmgoers and filmmakers.
DIFF exists to celebrate films and their impact on society, honor filmmakers and recognize their contribution enhancing both the creative community and the city of Dallas, provide leadership in film education, and celebrate excellence in the art of film. Through a variety of year-round screenings, educational programs, community partnerships, and festivals, DIFF raises awareness of the world’s most approachable and inclusive art form. More information is available at www.dallasfilm.org.
About The Nature Conservancy
The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 79 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.
