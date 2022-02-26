PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Rhode Island Convention Center is closing Saturday as the state shifts its approach to the coronavirus pandemic to one more focused on managing the virus as a endemic disease, Gov. Daniel McKee’s office announced Friday.
The Democratic administration said all state testing sites will also be limited to those showing virus symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus starting March 7.
The state Department of Health said the changes are aimed at ensuring the state’s virus response prioritizes getting those at highest risk for serious illness into treatment.
The agency said “current conditions and the prevalence of vaccination sites across the state” has reduced the need for mass vaccination sites like the convention center.
Coronavirus cases in the state have decreased by more than 95% since early January, and the state’s new hospital admissions have decreased by 83% from mid-January to the end of February, the health department said.
The agency said those not showing COVID-19 symptoms can still go to pharmacies, clinics and primary care providers to get tested, as well as take advantage of readily available at-home test kits.