BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is pouring $70 million into summer educational programs to benefit students who have fallen behind academically and socially while learning remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday.
“Studies continue to show that amid the school closures, many students did miss out on some fundamental issues around math and reading,” the Republican governor said after touring a Canton middle school.
The programs designed for every grade level — including high school seniors graduating this spring — will feature a mix of academic and recreational opportunities at schools, after-school providers, community colleges and recreation sites, he said.
Many students were out of school for longer than a year during the pandemic, and some high school students continue to learn remotely.
The programs include so-called Acceleration Academies, which will offer intensive instruction in one subject with smaller classes, longer instructional blocks, and individualized attention.
Under the Summer Acceleration to College program, Class of 2021 high school graduates will be able to take math and English courses for credit at no cost at 14 community colleges.
Another program is aimed at incoming kindergartners.
———
FEWER HIGH-RISK COMMUNITIES
The number of Massachusetts cities and towns considered at high risk for COVID-19 transmission has fallen for the third consecutive week, according to the state Department of Public Health.
There are 26 communities at high-risk this week, down from 48 last week and 59 two weeks ago, the department reported Thursday.
The number of cities and towns in the so-called “red zone" peaked at 229 in mid-January. The state has 351 distinct municipalities.
The red-zone communities are concentrated in the Springfield area, the Merrimack Valley and southeastern Massachusetts.
Larger communities are designated high risk if they have an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate greater than or at 4% during a given week.
Cities and towns with 10,000 to 50,000 residents are categorized as high risk if they average more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and have a positive test rate of 5% or higher. If communities with fewer than 10,000 residents have more than 25 cases, they are considered high risk.
As of Thursday, about 2.5 million people in Massachusetts had been fully vaccinated.
———
FREE PIE WITH SHOT
A Massachusetts bakery is offering a sweet treat to anyone who can prove they have received a coronavirus vaccine.
Table Talk Pies is offering a free 4-inch snack pie to customers only at their Worcester retail store who can show their vaccination cards to prove they have received at least one shot.
The offer is good for the foreseeable future, the company said.