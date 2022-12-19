FILE — Dr. Roger Kligler sits during a hearing in Suffolk Superior Court, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, that allowing doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of medication to mentally competent patients with terminal illnesses is not protected by the state constitution. The suit was originally filed in 2016 by Kligler and Dr. Alan Steinbach.