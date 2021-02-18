BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts' COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal temporarily crashed Thursday morning as more than one million additional state residents became eligible to schedule a shot.
The site was down for about two hours, but appeared to be working again by about 10 a.m.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that more than 70,000 appointments would be made available at 8 a.m. Thursday, including for those age 65 and older, for people with two or more certain medical conditions, and for residents and staff of low income and affordable senior housing.
But it came with a warning that it could take up to a month to book an appointment.
“Due to extremely high traffic and volume, the VaxFinder tool and vaccine location websites are experiencing delays and other technical difficulties," the state's COVID-19 Command Center said in a statement. “We are working as quickly as possible to resolve these issues."
The website problems drew rebuke from prominent Democrats.
“I am deeply disappointed that today so many Massachusetts residents are feeling frustration and anger on a day when we should be experiencing hope,” state Senate President Karen Spilka said in a statement.
She added: “The administration must deliver a better experience for our residents, who have already dealt with so much anxiety and disruption.”
The state Legislature has scheduled a hearing for next week to discuss the state's bumpy vaccine rollout.
———
VACCINE SUPPLY DISRUPTION
With delivery being disrupted by winter storms, Baker said Thursday he would consider sending the National Guard to southern states to collect shipments of COVID-19 vaccines earmarked for Massachusetts.
“We may have some real issues with supply delivery this week,” Baker said in a remote address to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. “We have been told it would be a few days late, based on some of the issues around weather in other parts of the country."
They said approval from the federal government may be needed.
“We’re currently talking to the National Guard about, and they will do this, about going down to Kentucky and Tennessee, which is where this stuff is currently located, and bringing it back,” Baker said. “And what we just need to do is make sure that the federal government is going to let the National Guard do this for us.”
Given the current pace of vaccinations, the state can't afford to go a week without getting any new doses, he said.