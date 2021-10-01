WELLS, Maine (AP) — A Massachusetts driver who was apparently trying to reverse directions using a crossover lane for emergency vehicles was struck by a tractor-trailer on the Maine Turnpike, state police said.

Brian N. Anger, 52, of Auburn, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at the scene late Thursday in Wells, troopers said.

The northbound tractor-trailer driver moved to the center lane after seeing a BMW operated by Anger in the breakdown lane. Then the BMW cut in front of the truck as if the driver intended to reverse directions using a crossover lane, troopers said.

The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you