BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to almost five years in prison for his role in a scheme to launder drug money ultimately destined for Colombia, federal prosecutors said.

Jairo Agudelo, 34, of Revere was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston. He pleaded guilty in December to money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Investigators seized approximately $200,000 in cash from Agudelo in 2019 when he attempted to launder drug proceeds, prosecutors said. Investigators executing a search warrant at an apartment used by Agudelo as a stash house for his cocaine distribution, found about 400 grams (14 ounces) of cocaine, as well as drug packaging materials and over $11,000 in cash, prosecutors said.

Agudelo was arrested as part of Operation Týr, which “disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States," prosecutors said.

