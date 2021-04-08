PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man was killed Thursday in a single-car crash on a Rhode Island highway, police said.

The crashed happened around 6 a.m. on Interstate 95 South in the area of Exit 27 in Pawtucket, according to Rhode Island state police.

Osman Eduardo Lopez-Enriquez, 19, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, had been driving in the high speed lane when his car veered left, struck a barrier in the center median, and rolled over.

State police said he wasn't wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The department said anyone with information about the crash should contact the state police barracks in Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

