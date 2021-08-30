BOSTON (AP) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 4,000 over the weekend in Massachusetts while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state rose by 10.
The new numbers from Friday to Sunday pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,857 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 708,000.
There were more than 600 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 150 in intensive care units.
The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 was 75.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
———
BAKER: VACCINE NUMBERS STRONG
More than 5 million Massachusetts residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday, adding that about two-thirds of children 12 or older have also been inoculated against the virus.
Baker said the level of vaccination should make it possible to open schools in the state to in-person learning safely. He said he expected more people to follow through to get their second shot.
“People in Massachusetts have been incredibly good about getting a second dose if they get a first dose,” Baker said.
The Republican made the remarks during a stop at a back-to-school vaccination clinic at Everett High School.
"We obviously are anticipating that these clinics will help us continue to advance those numbers,” Baker said. “Ultimately we think vaccines are the best way to keep kids safe as well, and to keep our schools safe.”
Nearly 4.5 million people in Massachusetts have been fully immunized against COVID-19.
Students at two of the state’s largest school districts, Springfield and Worcester, returned to classes on Monday. Boston Public Schools are scheduled to reopen Sept. 9.