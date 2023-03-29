AdMeTech Foundation's 14th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day Highlights Massachusetts Model of National Leadership in Public Awareness, Education, Research and Clinical Equity
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / AdMeTech Foundation, jointly with Senate President Pro Tempore William Brownsberger and Representative Gerry Cassidy, is hosting the 14th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day. Faina Shtern, MD, President, AdMeTech Foundation, serves as emcee.
This event has brought together Senate President Karen Spilka, Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem, Senate Majority Whip Mike Rush, Representative Bud Williams who is Chair of the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights and Inclusion and Chair of the Black and Latino Caucus, and Representative Carlos Gonzalez who is Past Chair of the Black and Latino Caucus, leaders of medicine, advocacy and community organizations.
14th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day will honor the memory of two prostate cancer survivors - Representative Stephen Kulik and Mr. Naakh Vysoky. Representative Kulik served as a host of this event and was a key state's champion in the fight against prostate cancer between 2009 and his retirement in 2019. Mr. Vysoky was a lifelong warrior for the underprivileged - immigrants, the elderly, the ethnic and racial minorities; his work was recognized by the U.S. Congress and multiple Boston organizations.
Prostate cancer, striking 1 in 8 men, is the most common male malignancy and the second most common cause of cancer deaths in men. Prostate cancer is a leading health disparity, causing more than two times higher mortality in Black men compared to White men. Elected officials will address prostate cancer as a major public health issue for all men and a crisis in men with Black, Hispanic and Latino heritage, who are at higher risk of delayed diagnosis, poor quality of clinical care and death.
Advocates and prostate cancer survivors will discuss the impact of prostate cancer on men, their families and communities.
Leaders of medicine will review cutting-edge advances in clinical care and research, transforming screening, diagnosis and treatment, improving survival and reducing health disparities. Prostate cancer experts from AdMeTech Foundation, Mass General Brigham and UMass Memorial Health will invite Massachusetts men, aged 40 and older, to take part in the Prostate Cancer Equity Program. This groundbreaking program has been launched recently to expedite access to the latest advances in patient care and support men every step of their medical journey. Supporting organizations include NAACP New England Area Conference and Latino Health Insurance Program, mobilizing participation of the Black, Hispanic and Latino men.
Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day has been critical for setting up a historic precedent by the Massachusetts General Court in recognizing prostate cancer as a public health priority and a leading health disparity since 2011. This event and Prostate Cancer Equity Program are integral components of the broader statewide prostate cancer program, which established a Massachusetts model of national leadership in public awareness, medical education, research and reducing health disparities since 2013.
AdMeTech Foundation organized this event in cooperation with the Prostate Cancer Action Council, including American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Center for Elimination of Health and Social Inequities and Disparities, Community Health Awareness Network, the Latino Health Insurance Program, Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition, Men of Color Health Awareness, NAACP New England Area Conference, and Independent "Blue Ribbon" Expert Panel, consisting of the experts in clinical care and research.
WHAT: AdMeTech Foundation's 14th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day
WHEN: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information and schedule, please review here.
WHERE: Virtual Event. Join the event by using this link:
https://www.facebook.com/manogram/.
WHO:
- Senate President Karen Spilka
- Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano
- Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem
- Senate President Pro Tempore William Brownsberger
- Senate Majority Whip Mike Rush
- Representative Gerry Cassidy, Chair, Joint Committee on Veteran and Federal Affairs
- Representative Carlos González, Chair, Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee
- Representative Bud Williams, Chair, Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion; and Chair, Massachusetts Legislative Black and Latino Caucus
- Faina Shtern, MD, President and CEO, AdMeTech Foundation
- Milagros Abreu, MD, MPH, Founder, President, and CEO, Latino Health Insurance Program
- Steve Bernard, Immediate Past President, Brockton Area Branch of NAACP
- Juan Cofield, Prostate Cancer Survivor
- Harold Cox, MSSW, Associate Dean for Public Health Practice and Associate Professor of Community Health Sciences at Boston University School of Public Health, and Prostate Cancer Survivor
- Michael Curry, Administrator, NAACP New England Area Conference; Member, National Board of Directors, NAACP; and President and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers
- Kenneth Elmore, JD, President, Dean College
- Adam Feldman, MD, MPH, Urologist, Massachusetts General Hospital; Assistant Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School; and Director, Combined Harvard Urologic Oncology Fellowship
- Mitchell Sokoloff, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Urology, University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and UMass Memorial Medical Center
- Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD, MBA, Section Chief of Urology, Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital; Co-Director; Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Prostate Cancer Program; and Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School
- William Watkins, Director of Workforce Development, Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts (Boston)
About AdMeTech Foundation: A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, based in Boston, Massachusetts. AdMeTech Foundation established the Manogram® Project, providing national and international leadership for groundbreaking programs in research, education and awareness. These programs have been expediting advancement and clinical implementation of precision, individualized approaches to screening, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer ( www.admetech.org ).
Contact Information
Nancy Petkunas
Vice President, Client Services, Michael P. Wasserman, Inc
(508) 353-3357
SOURCE: AdMeTech Foundation
View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746360/Massachusetts-Senate-President-Speaker-of-the-House-Leaders-of-Legislature-Medicine-and-Advocacy-Lead-the-Nation-in-the-Fight-Against-Prostate-Cancer
