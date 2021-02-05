BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts launched a new hotline Friday aimed at helping those 75 and older who are trying to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment and are having trouble navigating the state’s vaccine website.
Those 75 and older can connect with a hotline operator by dialing 2-1-1 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Operators won’t have any special access to appointments, but instead will walk individuals through the same state website available to the public to help them make an appointment, Gov. Charlie Baker said at a Statehouse press conference Friday.
The hotline will be staffed with both English- and Spanish-speaking operators who will have access to translators who can cope with about 100 additional languages, Baker said.
Those who can should still use the state’s vaccine map website to help ensure that the hotline is available to those who most need the extra help, Baker said.
“We believe this resource will be a huge help for individuals over 75,” the Republican said.
When vaccines become available to those 65 years old and older, the hotline will become available to that group, he added.
Baker also announced the launch of a public information campaign Friday aimed at members of the Black, Latino and other minority communities who may be more skeptical of getting vaccinated.
The main focus of the campaign includes television ads in English and Spanish, including one that will run during the Super Bowl kickoff ceremonies Sunday, Baker said. Other ads in multiple languages will also be running online and in print.
Baker said the campaign will feature a diverse group of doctors explaining that the vaccine is safe and effective.
———
WORCESTER STATE UNIVERSITY-VACCINE SITE
A mass coronavirus vaccination site is scheduled to open later this month at Worcester State University, city and school officials said.
The goal is to administer up to 1,000 vaccines daily at the university's 100,000-square-foot welleness center starting Feb. 16 and ramp up to as many as 2,000 doses daily if the supply is available, Carolyn Jackson, CEO of St. Vincent Hospital, said Thursday, The Telegram & Gazette reported.
The site will be available to residents statewide by appointment only, and will follow the state’s vaccine rollout guidelines and prioritization. This week began Phase 2 of the rollout, which includes residents 75 years old or older.
St. Vincent Hospital will be the clinical lead with the Commonwealth Medicine arm of UMass Medical School playing a supporting role, City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said.
The university is an ideal site because it is fully accessible and has ample parking, he said.
Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium are among the mass vaccination sites that have opened in the state.