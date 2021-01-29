MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The arraignment of a Massachusetts woman charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of her firefighter husband was postponed until Monday after she collapsed in court on Friday.
Christine Ricci, 46, of Marshfield, was scheduled to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court, but she suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital, according the Plymouth District Attorney's office.
Police responded to a home in Marshfield for a medical emergency at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.
There they found Michael Ricci, 51, suffering from stab wounds, authorities said. He was taken to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Michael Ricci was a Boston firefighter for 23 years, the department confirmed in a statement.
The couple had a history of physical and verbal abuse, investigators wrote in the police report.
Christine Ricci said she thought her husband was having a manic episode and grabbed a knife in an attempt to scare him, police wrote. She said he suddenly lunged at her.
A message was left with her attorney.