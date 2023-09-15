FILE - In this video screen image, Lindsay Clancy with a surgical mask over her face in a hospital appears during her arraignment on charges regarding her three children's deaths at Plymouth District Court Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Plymouth, Mass. Clancy was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, on charges of murdering her three children in what prosecutors have described a well-planned assault while her husband was out picking up medicine at a pharmacy and a takeout dinner