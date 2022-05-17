Massey Henry Bolsters Financial Services Executive Search and Leadership Advisory Practices With Two New Partners

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2022--
Massey Henry, Canada’s leading executive search and advisory firm specializing in financial services, is announcing the appointment of two new partners, Melissa Gallo and Alex Bunyan.
Ms. Gallo specializes in executive recruitment services and Mr. Bunyan will co-lead the firm’s executive coaching and assessment practice.
“Melissa and Alex will be incredible additions to our recruitment, coaching and assessment teams,” said Michael Henry, founder and managing partner. “I can’t think of a better way to mark our successful first year in business than to meaningfully expand the capabilities and value we are bringing to our clients as we continue to grow.”
Ms. Gallo brings more than 20 years of executive recruitment experience in Canada and the U.K across global and boutique search institutions. She has led C-suite and VP-level engagements within financial services, with emphasis on the capital markets and FinTech sectors. Prior to executive search, Ms. Gallo held positions at Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Toronto and an MBA in Finance from London Business School.
"I am excited to be joining Massey Henry during a time of growth," Ms. Gallo commented. "As we continue to expand our services, I look forward to leveraging my experience and financial services network to help our clients build high-performing, diverse teams at the executive level."
Mr. Bunyan also brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across industries, including as Head of Executive Recruitment for Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and as an executive recruitment consultant at a global advisory firm. In these positions, he interviewed, assessed, and advised North American and U.K. financial services leaders on their careers and talent decisions.
Mr. Bunyan has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Victoria, and an MBA from Ivey Business School. He has supplemented his hands-on executive coaching experience with Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC) and Professional Certified Coach (PCC) designations from the International Coaching Federation (ICF).
“I have an incredible alignment with Massey Henry’s commitment to helping executives realize their true potential through personalized coaching, and helping clients assess the unique motivations and tendencies of executive candidates. I am thrilled to be part of an organization that offers a forward-thinking, inclusive lens to these services, and reflects the talent advisory needs of today’s shifting financial services landscape.”
About Massey Henry
Massey Henry is a leading Canadian executive search and board advisory firm, offering faster, smarter solutions to today’s complex executive recruitment challenges. The firm combines innovative technology with a streamlined process and deep sector expertise to recruit executive talent across the financial services sector.
Founder and Managing Partner, Michael Henry, has conducted hundreds of successful C-suite and board searches over the course of his search career, with 65 percent of placed candidates identifying as women and/or BIPOC. Prior to founding Massey Henry, he led the financial services practice at a leading global executive search firm, specializing in the recruitment of senior executives and corporate directors in financial institutions, asset management, insurance, financial and risk management, and securities and non-securities regulation.
Visit: www.masseyhenry.com
