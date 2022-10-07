Massive Bio Nominated for Prestigious Digital Health Award

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022--
Massive Bio has been named a Best in Class Quarterfinalist in the UCSF | Health Hub: Digital Health Awards competition. These prestigious awards are granted annually by UCSF Health Hub (a non-profit organization affiliated with the University of California San Francisco) to recognize “the achievements of innovative health tech companies that are dramatically improving healthcare through the use of technology in the digital health industry.”
More than 1,250 companies entered the UCSF | Health Hub: Digital Health Awards competition this year. Massive Bio was chosen by a panel of over 1,000 experts from industry and academia as one of 16 quarterfinalists in the “New Health Application of AI” category, which honors excellence in the use of artificial intelligence to improve the quality, reliability, and cost-efficiency of healthcare. Massive Bio’s unique artificial intelligence-driven platform, SYNERGY-AI, rapidly matches cancer patients to clinical trials of promising new oncology therapies. The company’s mission is to remove barriers to clinical trials for patients in need of advanced treatments and increase efficiency of drug development for the pharmaceutical industry.
“This nomination represents an important milestone for Massive Bio, being recognized as a major player in the digital health space at a global level, and we are honored and humbled to be listed amongst the ‘best in class’ in the industry,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, Massive Bio co-founder and chief medical officer. “Our AI-enabled technology is well positioned to optimize clinical workflows, advancing precision medicine and novel approaches to oncology research such as just-in-time, decentralized clinical trials, and digitally enabled patient-centric solutions. This recognition is a great validation of our approach and current and potential impact.”
“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of all our team and those who believe in our mission to make clinical trials accessible to all cancer patients,” added Selin Kurnaz, co-founder and CEO of Massive Bio. “We want to make sure this novel, scalable use case of AI helps patients across the globe find personalized clinical trial options, in real time, to treat their cancer.”
Finalists for the UCSF | Health Hub: Digital Health Awards will be announced on October 21, with the winners revealed at the grand finale of the 2022 HLTH conference in Las Vegas on November 14.
About Massive Bio
Founded in New York City in 2015, Massive Bio aims to provide access to clinical trials for cancer patients worldwide, regardless of where they live or their financial circumstances. Massive Bio solves bottlenecks in recruiting patients for clinical trials with a unique technology-enabled service and big data platform. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and hospital networks with a focus on improving the lives of cancer patients and provides oncology-specific, data-driven patient recruitment, site selection, and AI-based trial pre-screening services.
Massive Bio was awarded an SBIR contract by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to develop and characterize the Deep Learning Clinical Trial Matching System (DLCTMS) and is the official matching partner in all NCI-funded clinical trials. The company is also an active participant in the Integrated Trial Matching for Cancer Patients and Providers team led by MITER and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
Massive Bio has received investments totaling $18 million since its establishment. The company has 75 employees and partners with 26 pharmaceutical companies and CROs and more than 1,000 global clinical research centers in 12 countries. Massive Bio, which has reached more than 66,000 patients in clinical trial matching, aims to grow that total to 100,000 cancer patients by expanding to 19 countries with its "100K Cancer Clinical Trial Singularity Program," which was announced in 2021.
About Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD MSEd
Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, MSEd, is the co-founder and chief medical officer at Massive Bio, a global industry leader in connecting patients to clinical trials using artificial intelligence. An internationally renowned medical oncologist and researcher, Dr. Loaiza-Bonilla has a distinguished academic and clinical career in precision medicine oncology, immunotherapy, clinical trial design, digital health, entrepreneurship, and patient advocacy. Dr. Bonilla is board certified in both medical oncology and hematology, and has extensive experience in the diagnosis and treatment of genomic biomarker-driven cancers and serves as enterprise Medical Director of Oncology Research at Capital Health.
Dr. Loaiza-Bonilla earned a medical degree from the Universidad Nacional de Colombia in Bogotá, Colombia. Following medical school, he completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Harbor Hospital Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Loaiza-Bonilla also completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology from the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida. He completed his master’s degree in medical education at the University of Pennsylvania, and pursued professional certification in Artificial Intelligence in healthcare at the MIT Sloan School of Management.
Before joining Capital Health, Dr. Loaiza-Bonilla was vice chairman of the Department of Medical Oncology at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as enterprise director of research, where he provided leadership and expertise to their oncology trial portfolio across five cancer centers and over 70 National Clinical Trials Network and industry-sponsored clinical trials. His research has been extensively published in the most prominent journals and meetings in oncology, and he has been recipient of NIH funding to advance digital health and artificial intelligence tools for cancer research. He was also assistant professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and he is currently assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine, both in Philadelphia.
Throughout his stellar career, Dr. Loaiza-Bonilla has held numerous leadership positions, such as President of the Pennsylvania Society of Oncology and Hematology and President of the Board of Directors of the Global Alliance for Patient Access. In 2018, he was recognized as one of Philadelphia Business Journal ’s “Forty Under 40,” and was bestowed the Influencers of Healthcare Award – Outstanding Healthcare Provider award by the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2019. In 2021, he was chosen as recipient of “40 under 40 in Cancer” accolade, an award sponsored by The Lynx Group, Upstream Partners, Swim Across America, and the National Community Oncology Dispensing Association. He has also been selected as a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly and Philadelphia Magazine every year since 2018.
