Massman Companies Acquires Ultra Packaging

Massman Companies, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery, announces today the acquisition of Ultra Packaging Inc., a privately held company based in Chicago, IL.
Ultra Packaging, Inc. (UPI) is a leading designer of robust vertical and horizontal automated cartoning machines that serve the food, personal care, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. These machines are high speed continuous motion machines in multiple configurations, from manual to full robotic loading.
UPI is the latest acquisition for Massman in automated packaging. The addition of UPI’s cartoning products to Massman’s broad portfolio enables full-line solutions from carton or bottle to pallet. Customers can purchase connected packaging equipment from Massman, simplifying the design, equipment layout, purchase, service, and equipment warranty.
“Companies are increasingly looking for efficient solutions to improve output and lower costs,” said Jeffrey Hohn, President and CEO of Massman Companies. “Cartoning, shrink wrapping, and case packing are three technologies often performed together. Massman’s offering of reliable and robust products in all three categories simplifies our customers' path to automated packaging.”
Bob Stockus, Owner and President of UPI, said, “I am thrilled that UPI is now part of the Massman family of packaging machinery solutions. The resources Massman can provide will build and expand the customer partnerships.”
Massman Companies will bring together sales, customer service, and engineering teams to seamlessly serve the customers of both organizations.
Massman Companies provides a full line of automated packaging equipment including pouch filling, unscrambling, capping, case packing, shrink wrapping, palletizing and liquid filling solutions. Massman provides customized bottling and packaging equipment from bottle to tote containers across a wide variety of industrial, food, beverage, OTC pharma, and consumer products applications. For more information about Massman Companies, visit www.themassmancompanies.com or call +1 (320) 554-3611.
Granite Partners is a private investment and holding company founded in 2002 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, with a mission to grow companies and create value for all stakeholders. As trusted partners, innovative leaders, and responsible stewards, the company is committed to 100-year sustainability and aspires to world-class wellbeing for all people in and around the Granite community. Learn more at Granite.com.
Granite Partners assisted Massman Companies in the acquisition of Ultra Packaging, Inc.Lathrop GPMrepresented andCliftonLarsonAllenadvised on the investment.
