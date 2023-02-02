SPRINGFIELD, Mass. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023--
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( MassMutual ) today announced another expansion of its comprehensive suite of employee benefits with additional meaningful offerings and enhancements that are adaptable to diverse situations and needs of employees, inclusive of all generations, genders and lifestyles.
“We look at our suite of benefits as an opportunity to build a culture that people want to be part of. A culture that honors its legacy while remaining progressive to meet the evolving needs of its employees,” said Sue Cicco, head of HR and Employee Experience, MassMutual. “We look for employees who thrive in a culture based on trust and accountability. Where principles replace rules. Where diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives are valued. And where there is a shared passion for greater equity and opportunity for all.”
Recent additions to MassMutual’s suite of employee benefits designed to support overall well-being include:
- Quadrupling caregiver leave to eight weeks of paid time off per rolling 12-month period to assist with responsibility in the care of a loved one, no matter how the employee defines a loved one.
- A new well-being wallet that reimburses employees up to $1,250 a year for eligible expenses that elevate their holistic well-being. From gym memberships to ski lift tickets to meditation apps to massages to tax prep, the wallet covers a wide range of eligible expenses to support employees’ physical, emotional and financial well-being. This complements other offerings, such as the company’s student debt/college savings program.
- Expanded mental health solutions including fast access to high-quality providers across the care and service spectrum for employees and members of their households. 100% free. 100% confidential.
- Access to a dedicated and diverse team of care coordinators that offer one-on-one, specialized health advocacy and navigation support tailored specifically to Black/African American and LGBTQ+ employees enrolled in a MassMutual medical plan.
These changes are the latest additions to MassMutual’s progressive and pioneering benefits, designed to flex with employees’ changing needs and expanding whenever possible to their loved ones.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s focus shifted to help employees successfully transition to working remotely at a time of perhaps the most dramatic blend of one’s personal and professional lives, leading to the company’s current hybrid workforce model, which balances personal flexibility with in-person teamwork. Along the way, the company has continued to enhance its mental health offerings, recently renaming what were formerly referred to as ‘occasional sick days’ to ‘take care days.’ This small yet powerful change was intended to signify the flexibility and autonomy that employees have to use their time off however they see fit. No questions asked.
“At the core of who we are is a company of people helping people in their time of need,” added Cicco. “This includes helping our employees and their loved ones, however they define them, feel cared for in all phases of their lives and enabling them to achieve their full potential.”
About MassMutual
MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.
