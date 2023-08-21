AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 21, 2023--
The home building industry is hyper-competitive today and dominated by big public companies. Rising through the ranks to become a leader requires a blend of unwavering commitment, analytical skills, attention to detail, high EQ, and product innovation. International Best Selling Author Rob Hutton brings his three decades of homebuilding experience to the table with his second book, entitled: The Operator—Learn How To Become A Rockstar In The Homebuilding Industry. Rob shows you how to successfully climb through the ranks and make it into senior management or, take it to the C-Suite.
Crafted for Ambitious & Aspiring Leaders
Written for ambitious souls with a fervent desire to lead in the homebuilding industry, "The Operator" serves as a comprehensive “how-to”. Whether you’re looking to become a Division President, Regional President, or eventually the CEO, this book offers invaluable insights into how to get there.
Drawing from a sterling career spanning over 30 years in homebuilding, Rob Hutton is no stranger to the demands of the industry. He has led from the front, both as a Division President of a mega division for 13 years with the DR Horton Company and a Regional President for 10 years with Lennar, growing the state of Texas alone from ~2,500 sales per year to well over 12,000 with $3.3 billion in revenues.
Dive Deeper into 'The Operator'
To purchase The Operator, readers can visit the book’s Amazon page here or browse Rob’s website Robhuttonconsulting.com, to learn more about his Master Class, coaching service, and other books.
The Blueprint to Success in the Homebuilding Industry
Success in the homebuilding industry is a multidisciplinary journey that goes beyond mere construction. It's an intricate tapestry woven from a variety of threads:
- Developing Leadership Skills: It's not enough to know how to build, one must learn how to lead. Hiring smartly, promoting the team above "me", providing clarity of purpose, and driving quarterly performance are all the hallmarks of Rockstar caliber leadership.
- Understanding the Market: The housing market is more competitive than ever, especially given the huge national companies active in every key growth market. A deep understanding of local demand patterns and how each player is positioning their brand are crucial to survival. Only those astute in competitive market analysis will win.
- Making Smart Land Buys: Want to become Top Gun, or at least a serious “player” in your market, you’d better know how to carefully, methodically underwrite new land deals and manage risk.
- Continuous Learning from Seasoned Leaders: The wisdom and precise insights of those who've walked the path before is simply invaluable. Their experiences both good and bad—their victories and defeats—can help the ambitious to avoid pitfalls and accelerate their climb into senior leadership.
With "The Operator," Rob Hutton masterfully distills these elements and many others, delivering an insightful guide that delves deep into the nuances of the homebuilding industry. His expertise, gleaned from decades of hands-on, in the foxholes experience, makes this book more than just another industry read – it’s a “mentor in print”. An essential companion for those on the journey to success in homebuilding, "The Operator" is set to be a cornerstone on every aspiring leader's bookshelf—something they can refer back to again and again.
About Rob Hutton
International best-selling author, Rob Hutton, is a seasoned veteran in homebuilding. With 30+ years of experience, most of it as a Division President and Regional President of a massive $3+ billion operation, his ideas, insights, and performance track record are unparalleled. His decision post-retirement to coach and mentor the next generation of leaders is a gift to those wanting to accelerate their careers and become gifted leaders and true Rockstars in the industry.
