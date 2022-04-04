PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2022--
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has completed its acquisition of Dynamic Yield from McDonald’s. Dynamic Yield—a state-of-the-art personalization platform and decision engine company—strengthens Mastercard’s suite of consumer engagement and loyalty services that help brands deliver more effective and trusted customer experiences across channels.
“Every day, we safely connect billions of people with their favorite merchants, brands and banks all around the world. Undoubtedly, consumers are hungry for highly relevant, right-place, right-time experiences,” said Raj Seshadri, President of Data & Services, Mastercard. “We’re delighted to welcome the talented Dynamic Yield team to Mastercard. Together, we’ll extend our consumer engagement services to meet that demand and help more brands create stronger connections across channels.”
Over the past decade, Mastercard has evolved its suite of services from supporting consumer cards towards accelerating broader payment adoption. Today, our services go well beyond that, as we’ve innovated in brand loyalty, marketing, analytics, and consulting, and other areas, to help our customers grow their businesses, engage their consumers and make smarter decisions with better outcomes across the enterprise.
With teams in Tel Aviv, New York City and around the world, Dynamic Yield helps more than 400 brands deliver personalized consumer experiences through individualized product recommendations, offers, and content based on a range of factors, including past purchases, page views and customer affinity profile information.
Dynamic Yield joins Mastercard’s growing Data & Services organization, which has over 2,000 data scientists, engineers and consultants that serve customers in 70+ countries. Mastercard is routinely recognized as a top company to work for due to its culture of decency, emphasis on wellbeing and flexibility, and commitment to doing well by doing good.
Previously purchased by McDonald’s in 2019, Dynamic Yield has integrated its decision technology into McDonald’s drive-thrus and ordering kiosks in several markets around the world. McDonald’s plans to further scale and integrate Dynamic Yield’s capabilities globally and across order channels. The acquisition also strengthens unique and existing synergies across McDonald’s digital engagement experiences powered by Mastercard’s merchant loyalty platform SessionM and Test & Learn software.
Ori Bauer, Dynamic Yield CEO, further commented, “Together with Mastercard, we can put the notion of one-size-fits-all marketing in the rearview for good. Consumers are seeking truly personalized experiences, and brands that don’t adapt risk being left behind.”
