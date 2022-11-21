PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that Craig Vosburg, chief product officer, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 7. The discussion will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.
There will be a live audio webcast of each discussion and replays will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.
Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.
