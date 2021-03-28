Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Victor Perez (31), France, 3 and 2.
Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Matt Kuchar (52), United States, 1 up.
Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: March 28, 2021 @ 4:01 pm
New London - Edward Laurence Colby Jr. passed away peacefully at the Peabody Home, Franklin, N.H. Larry grew up in West Boxford, Mass., the eldest son of E. Laurence and Marion M. Colby. He was a graduate of UNH and received both a Juris Doctor and MS in Tax from the Boston University School…