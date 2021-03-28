Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Victor Perez (31), France, 3 and 2.

Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Matt Kuchar (52), United States, 1 up.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you