PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
Maternova, Inc., accelerating advances in maternal and infant health through innovative, accessible solutions, today announced the appointment of Luna M. Mehrain, MD, MSc, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Mehrain, an accomplished Obstetrician/Gynecologist and strategic leader in reproductive, maternal and neonatal health, will assess the efficacy, safety and usability of diagnostics and therapeutic medical innovations as potential additions to Maternova’s growing platform. As part of her new role, Dr. Mehrain will also be training the team and Maternova’s partners on clinical bundles that align with international guidelines.
“I am thrilled to welcome Luna to our team. She is a passionate clinician with a proven track record of championing health care for women and babies in resource-limited settings. Her experience with prominent international organizations and expert medical knowledge make her an ideal addition to Maternova as we grow our life-saving product and technology offerings for health practitioners around the world,” said Prakash Veenam, Chief Executive Officer, Maternova.
Dr. Mehrain brings more than 20 years of experience as a physician, as well as medical advisor in development and humanitarian contexts around the world, previously holding positions with Médecins Sans Frontières, Merlin, DAI, Population Services International (PSI) and the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).
“Maternova is a unique and trusted resource for medical innovations in newborn, obstetrics and reproductive health based on a deep understanding of the issues faced by clinicians and patients in low- and middle-income countries and humanitarian settings,” said Luna Mehrain, MD, MSc, Chief Medical Officer, Maternova. “I’m excited to be part of the Maternova team as we shape the future and make a difference in people’s lives. By accelerating access to effective, evidence-based medical products, we are able to solve challenges preventing worldwide quality health care today that we were unable to solve yesterday.”
Dr. Mehrain earned her MD degree from the University of Dusseldorf, Germany and obtained a Master of Science degree in Sexual and Reproductive Health Research from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK. In addition to various post-graduate trainings in medicine and public health, she also completed an executive leadership course from Oxford University, UK.
Dr. Mehrain has broad international experience, having held clinical positions in Germany, India, Ethiopia, Pakistan and Sierra Leone and completed clinical internships in New York. As a public health professional, she was based in the head offices of Merlin (London, UK), PSI (Washington D.C.), IPPF (Bangkok, Thailand) and DAI (Jakarta, Indonesia). Within those organizations, she provided technical assistance in program design, implementation, quality assurance and clinical and program training, mainly in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, with technical support to Latin America.
About Maternova, Inc.
Maternova is a global health solutions company making life-saving, evidence-based innovations accessible to low- and middle-income countries and humanitarian settings to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality and improve reproductive well-being. Founded in 2009, it launched the first-of-its-kind e-commerce marketplace for distributors, governments and humanitarian organizations to research, source and fulfill orders of trusted and rigorously tested medical devices, diagnostics and nutritional products that enhance care. Since 2015, Maternova has impacted the lives of more than 1.2 million mothers and babies around the world. Learn more about Maternova and its mission at www.maternova.net.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005265/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Meg Wirth, President & Founder
KEYWORD: RHODE ISLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH CONSUMER OTHER HEALTH BABY/MATERNITY GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Maternova, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/12/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/12/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005265/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.