MATRIXX Software, the global leader in 5G monetization solutions, today announced that Glo Gordon, MATRIXX CEO, has been awarded the bronze distinction for Executive of the Year in the 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. Gordon was recognized for her leadership during the pandemic, resulting in MATRIXX's strong growth over the last year. This includes announcing nine new customers, all leading telecom operators in their markets, and a key partnership with DISH, the first company to build a 5G network in the public cloud.
“I am honored to be recognized among a group of highly talented female executives and for the opportunity to highlight the fantastic growth of MATRIXX Software over the last two years,” said Gordon. “Our success has been a team effort, and I am fortunate to work with some of the smartest minds and hardest working people in the business. We’re focused on continuing to meet the needs of our customers in every region of the world, and continue our momentum into 2022 and beyond.”
Under Gordon’s leadership, MATRIXX also expanded relationships with existing customers such as Telstra in Australia and Italy’s WINDTRE, and with partners such as HPE and IBM Telco Cloud. Together, IBM and MATRIXX demonstrated how CSPs can run critical network workloads, such as converged charging in the cloud, at the same or better performance levels as on-premise.
Stevie Award judges were particularly impressed with Glo’s leadership style, which focused on three key areas: north star capabilities, raving fan customers and company culture. One judge stated, “Glo was the right person in the right place to make a huge difference. Her leadership clearly laid a strong foundation for accelerated growth.”
The Stevie Awards, hailed as the world’s premier business awards, honors executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run worldwide. More than 1,500 nominations from 35 nations were reviewed for the 2021 Women in Business awards.
About MATRIXX Software
MATRIXX Software is the global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world’s largest operator groups, regional carriers and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT and networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at webscale.
