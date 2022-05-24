NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2022--
As Chief Performance Officer and Head Coach of Inflection Point Partners, Matt Spielman has successfully helped thousands of high-profile, C-suite executives and aspiring leaders develop specialized roadmaps for accomplishing career and life goals. Now, for the first time, he’s making his transformational system available to the public with the release of “ INFLECTION POINTS: How to Work and Live with Purpose.”
Published by Wiley, “ INFLECTION POINTS ” provides an inspiring and practical “existential navigational tool” that helps readers identify what really matters to them and how to make it a reality. Spielman, a Columbia and Harvard trained performance coach, uses his trademarked “Game Plan System” (GPS for short) that provides a roadmap for choosing objectives and developing easy-to-use strategies for accomplishing them. “ INFLECTION POINTS ” teaches how to celebrate wins, handle setbacks, achieve consequential goals and create new ones. With a focus on personal happiness and well-being, Spielman provides an accessible framework to help make each day count in the readers’ quest for personal and professional fulfillment.
Praise for “INFLECTION POINTS: How to Work and Live with Purpose”
“Matt’s approach and process are brilliant, and the ideas in this book will take you and your organization to the next level.” – Alex Rodriguez, CEO, Investor, World Series Champion, 3-time MVP
“Matt is a superior coach and engaging writer. His Game Plan System is truly a game-changer.” – Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO, Take-Two Interactive, Managing Partner/Founder, ZMC
“As a career coach, I admire Matt Spielman and his approach to coaching. He creates enormous value for his clients and this book captures his methodology brilliantly. A must-read.” – Kirsten Fitzpatrick, Managing Director, MBA Career and Professional Development, Harvard Business School
“Reading Inflection Points is like taking a long walk with the very wise Matt Spielman. What a gift.” – Bill Owens, Executive Producer, CBS News, 60 Minutes
“Everyone has a key inflection point in their life. Matt’s book shares insights into how to prepare for and approach these key moments in your life – and seize them.” – Dan Lin, Film/TV Producer, The Lego Movie and Aladdin
From “ Inflection Points: How to Work and Live with Purpose ” :
“Professional success often conceals a gnawing conflict at one’s core – a vague but undeniable sense of lack, that something is askew, off-kilter, or out of place. Even as you pile up accomplishments and accolades, and ascend through the hierarchy of your field, a lingering question resonates in your mind like a ticking clock, or like the steady drip-drip-drip of a faucet as you lay awake in the still of the night: Is this really the life I am meant to be living? Is this the life I want? And if it’s not, how do I get it?”
Matt Spielman’s new book, “Inflection Points: How to Work and Live with Purpose,” is now available wherever books and e-books are sold. Please visit www.theinflectionpointsbook.com for more information.
About Matt Spielman
Matt Spielman is the Chief Performance Officer and Head Coach of Inflection Point Partners, an organizational, career and executive coaching firm. He combines decades of senior executive experience with extensive training. He is an ICF Professional Certified Coach and is a graduate of the Executive and Organizational Coaching program at Columbia University. He studied at Duke School of Integrative Medicine to become a National Board Certified Health & Wellness coach. Matt received his MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Columbia University, where he earned national honors as a varsity baseball player. Named one of the leading coaches in asset management by Institutional Investor, Matt is a prominent guest on national TV, radio and broadcast outlets, featured on “Good Morning America,” CBS Radio and the renowned podcast “Capital Allocators.” He lives with his wife and two sons in Westchester, NY. Learn more about Matt and his organization at https://inflectionpointpartnersllc.com/ or follow him on LinkedIn.
