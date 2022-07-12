BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--
Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — announces the opening of its Dallas office to further support the region’s rapidly growing global healthcare and high-tech presence, as well as recruit and retain diverse talent. The decision to open the Dallas office will help the agency not only capitalize on the metro area’s growth opportunity in healthcare – with year-over-year job gains nearly twice the national average – but will also position Matter closer to other key industries while supporting its ambitious recruiting goals.
“Dallas and its surrounding markets have become hot beds for growth and innovation, with some of the industry’s biggest players in healthcare, technology, education and financial services putting down roots throughout the region,” said Ryan Lilly, General Manager of Matter Health. “We are thrilled not only by the business opportunity in Dallas’ $52 billion healthcare community, but also the chance to support and accelerate the myriad organizations that are advancing greater economic growth, locally and abroad.”
As one of the nation’s largest healthcare ecosystems, Dallas aligns with the intentionally broad client portfolio of Matter Health – the agency’s dedicated healthcare team – covering subsectors across the continuum of care, including health systems, hospitals, outpatient clinics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, health tech and more.
Matter already works with some of the area’s most innovative brands, delivering integrated, results-driven communications programs for companies including:
- Catalyst Health Group, the creator of Texas’ largest clinically integrated network for primary care providers, supporting more than 1.5 million patients and generating more than $100 million in community savings.
- symplr, a software company providing comprehensive, cloud-based healthcare operations solutions anchored in governance, risk management and compliance that enable enterprise customers to efficiently navigate the unique complexities of integrating critical business operations in healthcare.
- Gainwell Technologies, the leading provider of technology solutions that are vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs.
- LeadingReach, which helps care teams communicate more effectively with each other while monitoring and facilitating care transitions.
“While our partnership with the Matter Health team predates their office opening, we are thrilled to welcome the team to Texas,” said Mason Hering, VP of Marketing at Leading Reach. “Operating out of Austin and supporting provider organizations throughout Texas, we’ve become very in tune with the community and growing healthcare market. There is no shortage of innovation happening in this area, and Matter will be a wonderful resource to help other organizations like ours tell their stories, elevate their brands and ultimately move healthcare forward.”
Consistently recognized for its diverse – and rapidly expanding – population, the Dallas‐Fort Worth metro area offers a strong candidate pool that aligns with Matter’s efforts to continue recruiting and retaining varied talent as part of the company’s expanded commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion. Matter has already hired six Texas-based professionals for full-time positions, with more than a dozen additional Dallas-based roles to be filled.
