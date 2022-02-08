BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022--
Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — releases its 2022 Guide to Long-Form Video Content, helping companies engage audiences and create brand affinity with binge-worthy video content. The guide helps brands build emotional connections with audiences while telling their unique stories through the most popular long-form video content styles – original series and mini-documentaries.
“Longer, episodic videos seen in mini-docs and original series are the next frontier in brand storytelling,” said Tim Bradley, Executive Producer and Vice President at Matter. “We’re seeing an explosion of brands starting to think more like media companies – they’re looking for outlets to share genuine expertise and entertainment on a consistent basis. The result is increased demand for these long-form video content styles along with other mediums, like podcasts and virtual/hybrid events.”
Matter’s in-house creative group – full of award-winning video, podcast, graphic design and animation professionals – works with companies to turn brand and audience insights into long-form video content that educates, inspires and drives action towards brand affinity.
“Matter’s video storytelling is the best in the business,” said MassTLC CEO, Tom Hopcroft. “They’re strategic, results-driven, creative, thoughtful and personable. Most importantly, they’re up for almost any challenge; can work with just about anyone; and can deliver extremely high-quality audio, video and social media content. We have worked with Matter for many years and recommend them highly to our members all the time.”
With 250+ professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Denver, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy firms in the country. Recently named to Forbes List of America’s Best PR Agencies, Matter has won 14 “Agency of the Year” accolades and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.
Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy into content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with offices throughout North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology, professional services and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.
