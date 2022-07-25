NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--
Matterkind, IPG’s activation intelligence company, today debuted a new report exploring how advertisers can embrace DEI to usher in a new era of responsible marketing and advertising. The report, titled “Diversity & Equity in Advertising: A Holistic Approach,” offers practical, actionable advice for brands wanting to put DEI at the heart of their marketing and communications. Backed by research conducted in partnership with international research consultancy MTM, Matterkind’s report aims to guide brands on their respective journeys in conscious marketing. The report found that over 50% of people think it’s important for advertisers to ensure they reach a diverse range of audiences – and this rises to 70% for people who are likely to engage with ads.
Throughout the white paper, Matterkind emphasizes the importance of intentionally prioritizing DE&I efforts for advertisers, and what can be done to make meaningful improvements within current strategies. The findings are clear in that the consumer public at large has, in recent years, become more aware of discrimination and inequity for diverse groups resulting in an increased demand for advertisers to act.
Matterkind complements its findings by laying out actionable and holistic strategies for integrating and prioritizing an organization’s DE&I efforts with their marketing strategy, creative, internal organization, and media planning and buying, to ensure that goals are achieved.
Some additional key findings of the report explore how:
- Customers favor diverse advertisers
- 50% of customers agree that they are more likely to recommend a product or service if their advertisements are diverse and representative.
- 45% of customers feel that they are more likely to buy a product or service if its advertisements are diverse and representative.
- 44% of customers would not engage with a brand they felt was not taking diversity and representation seriously.
- 36% of customers have boycotted a brand because of issues with diversity and representation.
- Advertisers see DEI as a priority and are adapting their marketing approach
- More than 90% of the advertisers say that reducing bias and discrimination in marketing and advertising is now a priority.
- As it relates to marketing strategy, Matterkind anticipates a 23% increase in advertisers adopting strategies to address underrepresented groups over the next 3 years compared to the last 3 years.
- When considering adapting creative to ensure representation of different groups, there is an anticipated 5% increase in advertisers adopting strategies to address underrepresented groups over the next 3 years compared to the last 3 years.
- Advertisers anticipate addressing internal diversity will increase 11% over the next 3 years compared to the last 3 years.
“Yesterday’s customer is not today’s customer, and it is mission critical that brands and advertisers do everything in their power to engage their audiences consciously, with relevance and respect. The best way to do that is by authentically investing and acting on impactful DE&I strategies, and what we’re seeing throughout both the report’s findings and general consumer behavior is that audiences are demanding representation and inclusion to be key brand priorities for advertisers. Matterkind’s goal is to help brands take actionable and meaningful steps in turning their DE&I goals into reality,” said Erica Schmidt, Global CEO of Matterkind.
“The importance of ensuring that advertisements are reaching diverse audiences has never been more clear, as impactful ad campaigns have the potential to shape and address social issues. As consumers continue to demand that brands take a stand against inequity, brands must adapt a holistic DE&I program that ensures campaigns prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion across all stages of campaign development to authentically build their audiences and reach,” said Dr. Femi Olu-Lafe, SVP, Culture and Inclusion at Acxiom, Kinesso, and Matterkind.
About Matterkind
Matterkind, IPG’s activation intelligence company, drives better business outcomes while putting the customer experience first. Through the lens of conscious marketing, they employ ethical data, through patented applications, to deliver addressable activation intelligence. Matterkind strengthens connectivity between brands and their audiences, through trusted partnership, excellence, and expertise. Matterkind is a part of Kinesso, the marketing technology unit of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Matterkind.com.
