Transcend Capital Advisors today announced the appointment of Matthew Fassnacht and Jacob Grossman as Managing Partners of the fast-growing registered investment advisor (RIA). Fassnacht and Grossman bring decades of equity market hedge fund investment experience to Transcend and will play leadership roles in managing the firm and its investment platform.
“When we founded Transcend, my partners and I endeavored to create a firm unlike any other. We are building Transcend to offer clients a better wealth management solution, powered by our aligned interests and institutional approach to investing, and enabled by our extensive networks and deep and diverse set of experiences. We could not be more thrilled to add industry experts like Matt and Jacob who will bring world-class capabilities in equities and beyond,” stated Duncan Niederauer, Transcend Founder and Managing Partner, and former Chief Executive Officer of the New York Stock Exchange.
Transcend was founded in 2019 on the premise that individuals and families deserved access to the same types of investment opportunities and strategies that institutions, endowments, and foundations have utilized to achieve consistent long-term performance. The company has seen explosive growth since its founding and was recently ranked #31 in the United States in Forbes’ inaugural “America’s Top RIA Firms” list. In July, Transcend was named in Citywire RIA ’s “50 Growers Across America,” an industry report recognizing the fastest-growing RIAs in the country.
“I launched my multi-family office business because I found, as a client, that much of the industry operates by selling from a limited pool of investments rather than partnering with clients to find and evaluate the best investments for their needs. It was apparent Transcend had already built a high-performing organization with a culture and strategy that was fully aligned with this philosophy,” stated Fassnacht. “I could not be more excited to join this differentiated platform and look forward to utilizing my 25 years of professional equity investment experience to generate new investment possibilities for Transcend’s clients.”
“I have been fortunate to have spent my career at some of the most preeminent firms in the finance industry. With that, I have had access to other wealth management options, but previously had no idea that a firm like Transcend existed,” added Grossman. “I was attracted to Transcend for my own family’s wealth management needs and I am now thrilled to join the team in a professional capacity. I look forward to drawing upon my over two decades of experience to enhance the firm’s already outstanding investment capabilities and, most importantly, even better serve our clients.”
Prior to joining Transcend, Fassnacht founded and was Chief Executive Officer of First Principles Asset Management, a multi-family office focused on delivering institutional level wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. Previously, he spent 17 years as a hedge fund manager at HHR and Clovis Capital where, most recently, he managed a public equities portfolio across the technology, consumer, and industrial sectors. He holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the Wharton School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Pennsylvania State University.
Grossman most recently served in executive leadership and portfolio management roles at Citadel, where he led a team managing a multibillion-dollar portfolio of stocks in the technology, communications, media, internet, payments, and services industries. Prior to joining Citadel, he was a Partner and sector head at Glenview Capital, a leading diversified hedge fund. Previously, Grossman was an equities research analyst at both Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers and a mergers and acquisitions investment banker at Lehman Brothers. He received an MBA, with honors, from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree, with high honors, from Rutgers University.
About Transcend Capital Advisors
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, Transcend is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) offering wealth management services, public and private investments, strategic advisory services, and access to banking, lending, and family office solutions. Transcend is an employee-owned firm and manages approximately $2.4 billion of assets and serves families, business owners, executives, retirees, and entrepreneurs across the United States. Leveraging the unique network of its experienced management team, Transcend provides clients with access to investment opportunities not typically available to individual investors. For more information on Transcend, please visit transcendcapital.com.
The Forbes “America’s Top RIA Firms” list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank firms. Firms elect to participate but do not pay to be included in the ranking. To learn more about the methodology, click here.
CityWire RIA identifies and selects the fastest growing RIAs in each state by analyzing Form ADV data reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") at the time of publication. Data for this publication is gathered by Discovery Data. No compensation was paid in exchange for inclusion in the “50 Growers Across America.” To learn more about CityWire ’s methodology, click here.
