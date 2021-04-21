Toronto Maple Leafs (28-13-5, first in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (27-15-3, second in the North Division)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets +104, Maple Leafs -125; over/under is 0
BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Winnipeg. He's fourth in the league with 55 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 22 assists.
The Jets are 27-15-3 in division play. Winnipeg is 10th in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 21.
The Maple Leafs are 28-13-5 against North Division teams. Toronto has scored 149 goals and is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game. Matthews leads the team with 33.
In their last meeting on April 15, Winnipeg won 5-2. Connor scored a team-high two goals for the Jets in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 21 goals and has 43 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has 12 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 41 total assists and has 55 points. John Tavares has 14 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.
Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 1.9 penalties and 4.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (undisclosed).
Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno: day to day (upper body), Ilya Mikheyev: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Hyman: out (knee).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.