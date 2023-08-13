North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.