Maxar Issues First ESG Report Detailing Progress Toward Building a More Sustainable Future

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that the company published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report documents the programs, practices and processes underway at Maxar that support the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility and ethical governance.
Maxar’s ESG Report provides details on the company’s efforts to build upon good governance practices, develop a more diverse workforce, invest in the communities where Maxar and its customers do business, create more sustainable offices and leverage the company’s data to help customers and partners make a better world.
“I am pleased to present our inaugural ESG Report, which outlines details that have long been embedded in our company culture and business practices,” said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of the work we do for our stakeholders, of the innovation we bring to furthering sustainability and environmental stewardship of our planet, to our high standards of ethical conduct and corporate citizenship, and to the impact our company and our people are having on Earth and space.”
Maxar prepared its ESG Report using the globally recognized Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the Aerospace & Defense sector. The company undertook a materiality assessment process that considered stakeholder input and external ESG standards and topics addressed by regulators, the industry and its peers.
About Maxar
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company’s filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.
