Maxar Launches High-Performance SYNTH3D Digital Twin for Metaverse, Simulation and Virtual Reality Applications

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then mainly snow showers this afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.