Maximus Moves Corporate Headquarters to New Location in Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2022--
Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today it has formally moved its corporate headquarters to Tysons, Virginia. The company’s new office space has been designed to move Maximus and its workforce into the future with state-of-the-art technology, community spaces, and workplace settings that foster collaboration, productivity and the wellbeing of all employees.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503006332/en/
Maximus executives (L-R) Kevin Reilly, Akbar Piloti, David Mutryn, David Casey, Ilene Baylinson, John Lambeth, Teresa Weipert, Bruce Caswell, and Michelle Link, welcome staff at the new headquarters in Tysons, Virginia. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The pandemic changed the way we perform work and the way we interact with colleagues,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maximus. “It reinforced the importance of technology as a vital tool for productivity and increased the value we place on flexibility. More importantly, it reminded us that change is constant.”
The company’s vision for the new headquarters was to cultivate an environment centered around a sense of community and a shared purpose reflective of its work. The new headquarters includes open-concept space, independent workspaces, and conference rooms with innovative technology such as digital whiteboards and smart screen touch apps.
“Our new headquarters fulfills the vision of a home base where collaboration and innovation can flourish,” said Caswell. “In particular, we designed our new offices to meet the needs of our entire workforce. As we navigate a new approach to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want all Maximus employees — remote, hybrid and onsite — to have access to the same tools and experience to be successful. We are focused on solidifying the Maximus position as a leading employer that is agile, innovative, and future-ready.”
The new Maximus headquarters, located at 1600 Tysons Boulevard in Tysons, Virginia, includes numerous features aimed at supporting employees' wellbeing, such as a café on every floor of the building and free healthy snacks, a fitness center with cardio and strength equipment, recharge rooms, open-concept floor plans with abundant natural lighting, and office equipment that adjusts to employees’ personal preferences and physical requirements.
See pictures of our grand opening event.
About Maximus
Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 35,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503006332/en/
CONTACT: Eileen Rivera
KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Maximus
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/03/2022 04:42 PM/DISC: 05/03/2022 04:43 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503006332/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.