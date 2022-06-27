MaxLinear Wideband Modem to Enable Backhaul Networks that Accelerate 5G Deployments    

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2022--
MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), announced the next-generation MODEM development within its MxL852xx product line. This fully integrated System on Chip (SoC) is designed for wireless transport networks. MaxLinear, in collaboration with Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW), created the single-chip solution to enable network OEMs and operators to deliver ultra-high-capacity payloads, over longer distances, with the lowest possible total cost of ownership (TCO).
Wireless transport is expected to account for 65% of global backhaul links from 2021 to 2027 (GSMA/ABI, 2021), while the cumulative revenues for the wireless transmission market over the five years from 2022 to 2026 are expected to grow to $17.2B., including the millimeter wave transport market which is estimated to grow at 27% CAGR over the same five year period (Dell’Oro Group, June 2022).
Operators worldwide are now planning and implementing 5G radio network deployments that are driving a dramatic step in increased capacity requirements in the Radio Access Network. This is pressuring the transport industry to devise more innovative ways to backhaul this sizeable, expected increase in data while relying on existing frequency spectrum resources. The MxL852xx is a novel SoC from MaxLinear designed to support the full functionality of legacy requirements while at the same time delivering next-generation features to increase spectrum efficiency and wider channel bandwidths to drive more capacity with lower CAPEX and OPEX.
“The MxL852xx combines MODEM, quality of Service (QoS), and other functionality into a single chip for all products across all frequency bands,” said Gary Croke, Vice President of Marketing for Aviat Networks. “This will allow Aviat to create more integrated microwave, millimeter-wave, and multi-band solutions that increase capacity and lower TCO for wireless transport while simplifying the supply chain and operational complexities. As an industry leader and innovator, we are excited about the complete solution we will be able to offer customers by combining Aviat’s software leadership with this next-generation chip.”
"The challenge we face is to balance the need to preserve all existing legacy requirements with the new, dramatic shift towards higher capacity and multi-band transport for wireless backhaul and fronthaul applications,” said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of MaxLinear’s Wireless Infrastructure Group. “We achieved this balance through an innovative architecture well-suited to support Aviat’s next-generation product features and TCO goals.”
The MxL852xx will integrate MaxLinear’s highest performance capabilities to provide a compact and complete MODEM solution, including:
- Multicore MODEM implementation supporting millimeter and microwave transmission
- Multi-band operation support enabling more extended reach, higher throughput greater link availability
- Enhanced IP traffic management
- Leading-edge spectral efficiency, latency and network synchronization
- Embedded processors supporting hosted and hostless applications
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s MXL852xx product line, including with respect to anticipated growth in the wireless transport market, partnership with Aviat Networks and the functionality, performance, integration and benefits of use of such products. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent these new and existing products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end-user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; impacts from public health crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, such as the military conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions against Russia and Belarus, or natural disasters; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
