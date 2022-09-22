AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--
Maxwell Biosciences (“Maxwell"), a preclinical drug platform company focused on the development of synthetic therapeutic compounds that mimic biomolecules, today announced that the Company will present new data on its CLAROMER platform’s ability to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses at the Options for Control of Influenza (OPTIONS XI) conference, which is hosted by the International Society for Influenza and other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV) in Belfast, United Kingdom from September 26-29, 2022.
Kent Kirshenbaum, PhD, Maxwell Biosciences’ Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Inventor, will present the abstract, “ CLAROMERS:Synthetic Oligomer Mimics of Antimicrobial Peptides for Treatment and Prevention of SARS-CoV-2 and Other Respiratory Viruses,” on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:06 BST.
“What makes Maxwell’s CLAROMER platform unique from standard antivirals is its ability to combat a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria and fungi,” said Maxwell Biosciences CEO and Co-Founder Joshua McClure. “We look forward to presenting results from our most recent research on ways to potentially innovate the treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious pathogens."
To view the OPTIONS XI program online, please visit: https://www.optionsxi2022.org.uk/programme.
About Maxwell
Founded in 2016, Maxwell Biosciences is a preclinical drug platform company which develops biomimetic therapeutics – synthetic compounds that mimic and improve upon biomolecules. Inspired by nature, these low-molecular weight compounds are created by Maxwell’s exclusive first-in-class, CLAROMER brand drug platform and have been shown to be effective in destroying viruses, bacteria, and fungi, while safely averting toxicity to healthy human cells. These drug candidates have been shown to be well-tolerated in human tissues in vitro, and in animal studies. The compounds imitate key components of the immune system, humanity’s greatest asset in fighting disease. Maxwell’s technology is protected by granted patents and is led by a world-class team of experienced life science executives. To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit MaxwellBiosciences.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
