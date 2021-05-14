BOSTON (AP) — Boston will drop its appeal of a lawsuit brought by Black officers alleging a promotion exam used by the city's police department was discriminatory and will resolve the claim, Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Thursday.
The 10 Black sergeants filed suit in 2012 alleging that the promotion exam for lieutenants was discriminatory and the city appealed a judge's ruling in the case, which is now before the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, the Boston Globe reported.
“My administration will not waste tax dollars defending past department practices that created barriers to opportunity for people of color,” Janey said in a statement.
As recently as April, the city filed briefs in the case continuing to argue against a judge's finding that a 2008 exam used to determine who would become a lieutenant unfairly favored white applicants, the newspaper reported.
An attorney for the plaintiffs said she was waiting for confirmation of the city's decision.
“We’re looking forward . . . to seeing a written confirmation that the city will not be continuing its appeal,” Shannon Liss-Riordan told the newspaper.
Before Janey announced the city would drop its appeal Thursday, lawmakers and advocates criticized her for continuing to fight the officer's discrimination claims. Janey is the first woman and the first Black Bostonian to serve as the city's mayor and has positioned herself as a champion of equity and a leader who will dismantle systemic racism.
Janey will serve as acting mayor until an election in the fall in which she is running as a candidate.