Mayor, Local Officials Cut Ribbon on The Halden, Apartment Community in White Plains, New York

Mayor Tom Roach joined The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder, and manager of multifamily housing, and RPW Group, a commercial property owner and developer, for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of The Halden, a new community of 303 upscale apartment homes.
Row 1: (From Left to Right) Robert Weisz, CEO and Chairman, RPW Group, Inc.; Jonathan Gertman, Senior Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Andrew Weisz, President, RPW Group, Inc.; Thomas Roach, Mayor, City of White Plains; Christopher Gomez, Commissioner of Planning, City of White Plains; Row 2: (From Left to Right) Bridget Gibbons, Deputy Director of Economic Development, Westchester County; Victoria Presser, Council Member, City of White Plains
The residential community is situated within a 70-acre site at 1133 Westchester Avenue and is adjacent to a 620,000-square-foot office building that was previously the world headquarters of IBM. RPW Group, which owns and operates this neighboring office, has made significant strides in transforming the site, including the addition of The Halden, into a mixed-use, walkable, transit-oriented neighborhood destination.
"The Common Council and I are proud to celebrate the completion of The Halden,” Mayor Roach said. “One of the most exciting features of this project is the inclusion of solar panels designed to generate clean energy, which directly aligns with the City of White Plains sustainability values. The collaboration between the NRP Group, RPW Group and the City of White Plains demonstrates how local governments can work with private entities to meet the unique needs of an emerging generation that requires a flexible lifestyle. Finally, this live-work-play development activates the site by providing quality housing for residents who want to reside in a desirable, dynamic, diverse, and sustainable city."
The Halden is located off of I-287 and Hutchinson River Parkway, making it an ideal location for those who drive to work around the region. Residents have access to on-site shuttle service to the White Plains train station, a commuter rail stop on the Metro-North Railroad's Harlem Line, which connects to Grand Central Terminal. The shuttle service also makes stops at Wegmans, Lifetime Fitness, and downtown White Plains. Major employers within a one mile vicinity of The Halden include IBM, Morgan Stanley and PepsiCo.
The community’s rooftop hosts a photovoltaic solar panel installation generating over 500,000 kWh of clean electricity. Residents have the opportunity to purchase power generated on site at a discount to the standard market rate.
“This installation, which pushed us out of our comfort zone, represents NRP’s most significant investment in renewable energy to date,” said Jonathan Gertman, senior vice president of development at The NRP Group. “Its success is inspiring us to take design risks and explore new ways, with the support of local stakeholders and government programs, to incorporate sustainable energy solutions into more projects.”
The Halden comprises three, five-story apartment buildings with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each apartment features quartz countertops, backlit bathroom mirrors, luxury plank flooring, sleek pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, stacked tile showers and in-unit washers and dryers. Shared amenities include a club-style gym, pool, bike storage room, children's playroom, package concierge, telecommuting spaces, and a courtyard with grilling stations for dining and relaxing.
"Embarking on our first multifamily development journey with NRP, with support from our partners in White Plains city government, has been an extraordinary experience," said Andrew Weisz, President of RPW Group. “Together, we were able to expand the boundaries of what’s possible in White Plains and demonstrate what thoughtful in-fill development can do to make our city more transit-oriented, walkable, and sustainable, while improving the experience of our office tenants and creating a great experience for the residential residents we are welcoming to this beautiful community.”
About The NRP Group
The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing with a mission to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 50,000 apartment homes and currently manages over 25,000 residential units.
Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company’s formidable size and depth of talent provide the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, mixed-income, and senior housing.
The NRP Group is consistently ranked in the Top 10 largest developers and builders in the U.S. by the National Multifamily Housing Council and by Affordable Housing Finance. The NRP Group is a winner of the National Association of Home Builders Multifamily Pillars of the Industry award for “Builder of the Year,” and a four-time recipient of the same award for “Development Firm of the Year.” The NRP Group has become the top multifamily developer in the U.S. that creates both affordable and market-rate housing at a national scale. Based on its nearly 30 years of experience and expertise, NRP now provides construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.
About RPW Group
Established in 1980, RPW Group has become a premier owner and developer of commercial property in the New York tristate area. The company specializes in the acquisition and repositioning of underperforming assets through the use of a vertically integrated business model. To date, RPW Group has owned and developed in excess of 10 million square feet of space and continues to build on that.
