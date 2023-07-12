Mayor, Local Officials Cut Ribbon on The Halden, Apartment Community in White Plains, New York

Row 1: (From Left to Right) Robert Weisz, CEO and Chairman, RPW Group, Inc.; Jonathan Gertman, Senior Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Andrew Weisz, President, RPW Group, Inc.; Thomas Roach, Mayor, City of White Plains; Christopher Gomez, Commissioner of Planning, City of White Plains; Row 2: Bridget Gibbons, Deputy Director of Economic Development, Westchester County; Victoria Presser, Council Member, City of White Plains