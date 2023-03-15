NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

Leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and FinTech innovator, Mbanq, announces that Javier Valverde, SVP, Mbanq, presented at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York, earlier today.

Session Title:

‘BankTech – Innovation at the Core and More’

 

 

Moderator:

Bianca Stoica, Director, Silver Lake

 

 

Session Speakers:

Javier Valverde, Mbanq, SVP Corporate Development

 

Sean Blitchok, CFO, MeridianLink

 

Jonathan Price, EVP of Emerging Business, Q2 Holdings

Key insights from Javier Valverde, SVP, Mbanq, during today’s session:

The stability of the financial industry is at the core of American life, and it remains strong, healthy and robust.

 

 

Broader trends across banking technology include the need to:

 

1.

Quickly adapt to changing market conditions and regulatory requirements.

 

2.

Offer personalized services to customers.

 

 

Bank digitization R&D is rapidly developing in two major directions:

 

1.

Artificial Intelligence.

 

2.

Data Analytics to gain better insight into customer preferences and behaviors.

USA-based Mbanq is a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a comprehensive ‘as-a-service' portfolio including compliance, lending, back-office, disputes and complaints, as well as customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com

