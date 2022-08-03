PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) today posted its second quarter 2022 financial results on its website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/financial-information/default.aspx. The financial results will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K available at sec.gov.
As previously announced, the Company will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results and other issues related to the Company. The conference call webcast will be available on MBIA’s website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.
MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets. Please visit MBIA's website at www.mbia.com.
