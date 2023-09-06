WEST COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
MBP Group (“MBP”), a portfolio company of Validor Capital, and best-in-class specialty building products and services company for the residential new construction and repair and remodel markets is pleased to announce it has acquired Summit Stairs and Millwork, significantly expanding its building products line.
Summit Stairs and Millwork (“Summit”), based in Canton, GA, is a leader in high quality interior stair products, stair components and exterior columns. Summit was established over 15 years ago by Mr. Glen Nedza and has facilities in the Atlanta, Charlotte, and Raleigh-Durham metro areas. Summit has built a solid reputation for its exceptional craftsmanship and customer service as well as its innovative designs, such as the Quick System stair product line.
Preston Bowen, CEO at MBP, stated “Glen has built a great business exceeding both the regional service and delivery requirements of its customers as well as providing stair parts and components to customers on a national level. Summit has developed and is in the market with several unique and patented stair product systems and we intend to continue this spirit of innovation as we marshal the combined capabilities of the two companies and their respective teams to enable us to serve our customer community more effectively.”
The acquisition exemplifies MBP's commitment to offering a broad range of residential building products and services and marks a significant step in its strategic growth.
The transaction closed on July 31, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About MBP Group
MBP Group offers a comprehensive range of best-in-class specialty building products and services for the residential new construction and repair and remodel markets. MBP Group’s extensive portfolio of specialty building products helps builders, contractors, and homeowners get the job done right. For more information, please visit www.mbpgroup.com.
About Summit Stairs and Millwork
Summit Stairs & Millwork designs and manufactures innovative, high-quality interior stair products, stair components and exterior columns for residential construction. For more information, please visit www.summitstairsandmillwork.com.
About Validor Capital
Validor Capital is a private investment firm that provides liquidity to family and founder owned industrial, manufacturing, and service businesses in the lower middle market. We seek situations where we can partner with management teams to leverage our combined expertise and deep industry relationships to create significant value. For more information, please visit www.validorcap.com.
