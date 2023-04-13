WASHINGTON — Mitch McConnell announced Thursday he’ll return to the U.S. Senate on Monday, more than five weeks after suffering injury from a fall that sidelined the 81-year-old Republican leader from public work.
“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday,” McConnell tweeted Thursday afternoon. “We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people.”
The Senate reconvenes on Monday afternoon following a two-week spring recess.
McConnell tripped at a dinner event on March 8. He was admitted to an area hospital for a concussion. He remained in the hospital for treatment before being discharged five days later. He then underwent physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before being sent home.
While McConnell has been absent from the Senate, he has weighed in via tweet on the stream of news during his absence, including sending condolences to those affected by the Army helicopter accident in Kentucky and expressing devastation following the mass shooting in Louisville.
One subject he’s remained silent on: The Manhattan indictment of former President Donald Trump.
His avoidance of the issue will likely be tested next week when he’s scheduled to face reporters inside the U.S. Capitol for his weekly news conference on Tuesday.
McConnell will also likely be expected to detail more about the cause of his fall at a GOP fundraiser, the severity of his injuries and the estimated duration for a full recovery.
