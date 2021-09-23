FILE — New Hampshire Bishop John McCormack speaks to reporters, in Manchester, N.H., in this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2002 file photo. McCormack, who faced criticism for his role in Boston's clergy sex abuse scandal and led New Hampshire's diocese during its own reckoning, has died. McCormack, 86, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester, according to the Diocese of Manchester.