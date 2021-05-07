Vancouver Canucks (20-25-3, seventh in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-18-2, second in the North Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Vancouver. He's first in the league with 96 points, scoring 31 goals and recording 65 assists.
The Oilers are 32-18-2 against North Division opponents. Edmonton ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by McDavid with 31.
The Canucks are 20-25-3 against the rest of their division. Vancouver averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 54 total minutes.
The teams meet for the second straight game.
TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 31 goals, adding 65 assists and recording 96 points. Leon Draisaitl has six goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 20 goals and has 41 points. Tanner Pearson has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.
Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: Kris Russell: day to day (lower body).
Canucks: Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Brandon Sutter: day to day (upper-body).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.