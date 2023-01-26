IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023--
The Board of Directors of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) yesterday declared a regular dividend of 54 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 1, 2023.
About McKesson Corporation
McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.
