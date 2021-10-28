1st_$19,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Pricing Exercise124Nutzforboltz124
King of Spades124I Say I Play124
Foldover124Pretendant124
K. K. Ichikawa124Bob in Our Midst124
Double David119Carpenter124
Feisty Kitten124Feeling Dangerous124
Threeohtwocassie124Mystery Bank124

2nd_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.

Determined Empire117Sebago Lake117
Life Is Eternal117Spicy Honey117
Wheredidyougo117Miss Elle Dee Kay117
Tactical Range117Strong Embrace117
Cornice Traverse117

3rd_$18,000, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up, 5f.

Sherry Oriental118Big Polo117
Assault Weapon121Bodie Cody121
Couch Dreams117Running Violence121
Dreaming Thousand117I'm Blaming You120
Lady Teuflesberg118Red Mule121
Awesummer120

4th_$25,000, cl $12,500-$10,500, 3YO up, 5f.

Youshouldbesolucky118Our Destiny120
Fort Fortitude122Discretionary Marq120
Dugout120Strong Breeze120
Trilogy122Call Wil118
Miami Crockett122Franco's Team120
Highly Noted117Amblin Man120
Mr. Edgar120I Got a Rock120

5th_$56,250, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Like What I See120Surfing115
Rose for a Saint120Leo Monte115
Next Cowboy Up120Lucky Lover Boy120
Gone Astray Kiss120Ohana Empire115
Magical Jaime120Saltin' the Rim120
Wolfe 'n Hawke120Lib's Contento115
Sand Dune120Counterfeitcurency115

6th_$16,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5f.

What's Up Mr. Z123Candy Shop123
Inertia115Gleaming Sword118
Calichito123Perth Amboy118
Camouflaged Kisser123Don Ciccio123
Perpetual Change118Gotanda118
Sassy Melly120Heated Battle123

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

